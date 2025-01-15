Montana State rodeo team will ride in Presidential Inauguration parade

A big honor for the Montana State University rodeo team as it will ride in the presidential inaugural parade on Jan. 20.

The Bobcats were nominated by Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., with 36 student athletes traveling to the nation's capital.

The team will have a chance to be part of history next week and it is used to the big stage at football games, parades, and competitions, and the athletes are ready for Washington DC.

“The adrenaline, the fireworks, the music, and everybody running, the band, the cheerleaders, it's a lot,” Shantell Brewer, an MSU rodeo athlete, said about riding on the field at Bobcat Stadium. "And it's a lot for our horses. They can get the adrenaline. They feel the rush and everybody's just super pumped. It is like the most unreal experience.”

The parade will have a different energy and feel compared to a football game and Brewer said the team is excited.

After President Trump is sworn in during the formal inauguration ceremony, the cowboys and cowgirls will participate in the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue.

"I've never been to the east coast or to Washington D.C. or anything,” Brewer said. “So I'm excited to be a part of this historic moment and just learn about all the history of the inauguration and everything else that has to come with it."

“They've all been like, what a great opportunity, what a fun thing for the kids to be able to do,” Savanna Bolich, MSU rodeo assistant coach, said about the excitement in Bozeman.

While others from the state have been part of past inaugurations, Bolich says she has not heard of another athletic team from Montana having that opportunity.

She says donors in Bozeman have helped make the trip possible and the student-athletes are thankful for that support.

“Well, I think it's going to be a really good memory for us,” Bolich said. “Team bonding. I's just that little experience that we can provide that, you know, it's kind once in a lifetime.”

And the teams have heard well wishes from nearly everywhere, the school, friends, family, and even fellow competitors.

“Everybody around here is excited,” Brewer said. “My family back home, because I'm originally from South Dakota, they're so excited. All my friends back home.”

“I hope it's a good story that decades down the road, they're talking about the time that we had the blue and gold in that kind of a scene,” Bolich said.

Bolich said some will ride in a wagon and some on horses.

The team has made arrangements to use horses that live closer to Washington.