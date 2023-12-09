Watch Now
Fatal crash in Billings Heights shuts down portion of Lake Elmo Drive

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News
Posted at 9:30 AM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 11:48:44-05

BILLINGS — According to a social media post from the Billings Police Department (BPD), a fatal crash Saturday morning in the Billings Heights shut down a portion of Lake Elmo Drive.

Two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash on Lake Elmo Drive and Jaque Lane, according to Sgt. Milam.

A portion of Lake Elmo Drive will be closed until the crash investigation is complete.

The BPD mobile Crime Scene Investigation Unit along with multiple patrol cars were present as investigators worked through the crash.

Billings police are asking the public to use alternate routes as they work on the investigation.

