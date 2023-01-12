Families of Billings shooting spree victims seek community's help

BILLINGS — An armed man killed one man and injured another on Sunday night. Now the victims and their families are asking for the community’s help.

“He loved to fish, he loved to hunt. He loved building things, he loved spending time with his kids,” said Lisa Chavez, the sister of homicide victim Carlos Delao, on Wednesday.

Delao, 45, was a son, a brother and a father. Now his two teenage children and the rest of his family are left in heartbreak after Delao was killed by a 32-year-old suspect who shot him at point-blank range while in his car.

MTN News

“We’re really still trying to comprehend it. Trying to wrap our minds around it,” said Chavez.

Sunday’s spree has affected Chavez more than most because she’s friends with the other victim, 41-year-old Erik Brady. Brady was shot while trying to help his family escape a home the suspect broke into.

“He took one of our loved ones and he almost got away with taking another, so I’m grateful (Brady) is in recovery and recovering,” Chavez said.

MTN News

Both families are turning to the community for help. They’ve both set up accounts with the downtown branch of Billings Federal Credit Union to help with costs.

“We’re trying to cover the cost of funeral expenses and hopefully something for the kids to have so it makes it a little easier for their grandmother to help them,” Chavez said.

You can donate to the accounts by calling or visiting the branch. The account for Delao is set up under Lisa Chavez’s name and the account for Brady is set up under his father’s name, Richie Seymour.

“I know that Carlos loved his children. He really did. They were his world. I know he would appreciate that,” said Chavez.

There is also a Meal Train account set up for the Delaos, for those who can offer a homemade meal or gift card. You can find that at Meal Train for The Delao Family.

Brady’s family has also set up a GoFundMe account that has raised $10,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. You can find that at Fundraiser by Alissa Hill : Erik Brady and his family. (gofundme.com).