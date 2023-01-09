First Look: 12th Street crime spree

Editor Note: First Look stories offer an initial report on the day's top news from Q2.

It was a horrific night on 12th Street West Sunday night as three different crime scenes developed in a matter of minutes and led to a seven-hour standoff in a Billings home.

The first is an alleged homicide that was captured by surveillance video provided to MTN by neighbors in the area. It appears the man attempts to break into multiple cars along Avenue F before finding a 45-year-man in the driver's seat of one.

“I was cooking dinner and I heard a boom and the car squeal off, so I came outside, and nothing was around obviously because the car had taken off," neighbor Beau Burton said. "I just went on with my day and then my neighbor called me, and he said, 'there were detectives, and they were taping off the area.'”