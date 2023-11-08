Election 2023: Live results from municipal races in Montana

Click here for live, updated results from local elections in south-central and eastern Montana.

Voters are deciding on municipal races across south-central and eastern Montana Tuesday.

In Billings, the fate of a $143 million parks bond is at stake, along with five City Council seats.

Laurel voters are choosing whether to approve a $450,000 mill levy to fund ambulance services, along with two City Council seats. Elsewhere in Yellowstone County, Broadview is deciding whether to ban recreational marijuana sales within the town borders.

Big Timber is seeking to approve a bond to improve its elementary school, while Miles City is determining whether to approve a bond to fix its aging fire station.

Voters are also looking to elect leaders in Glendive, Miles City, Livingston and Red Lodge.

Check back at this link for updated results throughout the night.