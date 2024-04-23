Dust devils of rallycross say the extreme motor sport is Montana's best public secret

SHEPHERD — The final rallycross event for the Yellowstone region of Sports Car Club of America's (SCCA) '23-'24 season was held at the Big Sky Speedway on Sunday, April 14.

“Most of us drivers focus so much on what cone’s coming next … We don’t really have time to focus on how we feel about it," said Matthew Boggio, a rally cross organizer and driver.

The group said the entry level motorsport is little known in the state of Montana.

“We drive (our cars), and we break ‘em, and then we fix ‘em, and we drive ‘em again," said Loren Katzenberger, a rallycross driver, about the low traction mud sliding of the sport.

The vehicles used are known as "hoopties," junk cars often purchased by their drivers for the sport for $1,000 or less.

“They have body damage — inexpensive things that most people would consider throw-away cars, which (makes rallycross) a perfect venue for ‘em because they can live out their final days here," said Boggio about the "hoopties."

Jessica Vetch, a rallycross driver, brought her 1993 Ford Probe to tear across the dirt track for the season's last event.

"I’m constantly being told to floor it and give it more power. I think I’m a little too cautious," said Vetch, who noted that the participants of rallycross are supportive of drivers of all skill levels.

The SCCA group said it is looking for participants to grow next year's rallycross events.

“We run if it’s snowing out, we run if it’s muddy, we run if it’s raining, if it’s dry like today. It doesn’t matter, we will run the event," said Boggio.

Yellowstone SCCA region 108 will be transitioning to autocross, a drift sport like rally cross which takes place on paved courses, for the summer of 2024.

More information can be found on the group's Facebook page.