Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver doin' donuts damage Lockwood Little League lots

Driver doin' donuts damage Lockwood Little League lots
MTN News
Driver doin' donuts damage Lockwood Little League lots
Posted at 6:15 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 20:15:50-05

LOCKWOOD — It's not time to play ball, but when damage occurs at the Lockwood Little League fields during the winter, it makes an impact.

Over the weekend, a driver (or drivers) used the parking lots at the Little League fields to drive around and do donuts, causing uneven ground.

Driver doin' donuts damage Lockwood Little League lots

“I don’t think they’re trying to be malicious. I think they’re just out having fun and they don’t necessarily realize the impact of what they’re leaving for us to clean up,” Lockwood Little League board member Kirby Hubbs said on Monday. “Just the same thing that always happens down here.”

Hubbs said it won't be difficult to fix the parking lot, but it will take time.

Driver doin' donuts damage Lockwood Little League lots

“It’s not a big deal. You just got to bring a skid steer down and knock the edges down, but it’s the time that that takes. It’s 10 hours of somebody’s time. Ten hours of fuel to come down here and get it leveled back out so that when families are coming in here they’re not bouncing their kids out the windows,” Hubbs said.

The biggest problem the fields face is how often the damage occurs, with volunteers repeatedly having to repair the parking lot or clean up major debris left behind after the Fourth of July.

Driver doin' donuts damage Lockwood Little League lots

“We had a dumpster catch on fire because some fireworks were not properly disposed of, and it’s just a wreck out here after the Fourth of July comes and that seems to be getting worse,” Hubbs said. “We’ll be posting field clean-up days here pretty soon and come down and give us a hand.”

Driver doin' donuts damage Lockwood Little League lots

Maranda Schelle has lived across the street from the fields for 38 years. She said she's seen an increase in people being there at night over the last five years.

“Nowadays, you just have all these people driving around doing brodies. Thinking they’re cool at 3 o’clock in the morning,” Schelle said. “I mean, it takes a lot of time for them to come out here and do what they got to do and keep this up for the kids to play baseball.”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader