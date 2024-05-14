Dress for Success Billings gives family court graduate a chance to start fresh

BILLINGS — Job interviews call for professionalism but not everyone can afford new clothes. Many, such as Billings resident Kyle Spang, have gone to Dress for Success Billings to get business attire for free.

Spang said it's changed her life in more ways than one.

The Northern Cheyenne tribal member has overcome more than most.

“I came from a life of chaos and been swallowed in 20 years of my addiction,” Spang said.

MTN News Kyle Spang

Once her youngest son Shad was taken away from her in 2021, she knew something needed to be done.

“Was in the court to do whatever I needed to do to change my life, to get my kiddo back. And it saved my life,” added Spang.

She's now two years sober and a recent graduate of the Indian Child Welfare Act program within Family Recovery Court.

“Shad is now two and a half, is in Early Head Start, doing well,” Spang said with a smile on her face.

MTN News Kyle Spang and her son Shad

She said her story of triumph actually began when she walked through the doors at Dress for Success Billings in September of 2021. Spang had a job interview lined up and needed an appropriate outfit but didn't have the money to purchase one.

“They welcomed me with open arms, and they instilled in me the drive and encouragement, empowered me to get the job. And I got the job,” said Spang.

“She went through the entire program. So she did the Career Center, which we do mock interviews, we do budgeting, financial planning, things like that,” said Dress for Success Billings Executive Director Megan Hamavard.

Hamavard said Spang is a shining example of what their mission is all about.

MTN News Megan Hamavard

“She has come from a harsh background. She’s thrived in every scenario. She really picked up from her bootstraps and carried on with her kids and her life,” Hamavard added.

It's why Spang was one out of 14 Dress for Success Global Ambassadors chosen to share their stories through international webinars and talks at various events.

“It’s so amazing because I know that my story will empower a lot of women. And give hope to women that’s hard to reach them. They love hearing it from somebody who’s been there. They love seeing that,” Spang said.

Kyle Spang Kyle Spang

She hopes her story will help others realize the resources available to them in the community, like Dress for Success, and allow them to change their lives.

“It was just a dream come true. Like everything’s that’s been happening is a dream come true. I never thought in a million years that I’d have a global impact,” remarked Spang.

Dress for Success Billings is currently selling tickets and tables to their annual Sweet Success fundraiser on Sept. 7 at the Billings DoubleTree. Visit their website for more information.