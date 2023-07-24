Downtown Billings water main break leaves some businesses without water

BILLINGS - A water main break that happened early Monday morning has left all businesses on North 29th Street between First Avenue North and Montana Avenue without water.

The city's public works department staff said they are trying to reach the 10-inch break to see what repairs need to be done.

They estimate the break happened at about 2:30 a.m.

Staff said the work could take anywhere between four hours and all-day Monday to complete.

The block between First Avenue North and Montana Avenue is closed to traffic.