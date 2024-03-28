Designing Dinners: Sheridan cafe takes hassle out of cooking with take-and-bake meals

BILLINGS — The Designing Dinners Sagewood North Café, located at 615 Broadway St. in Sheridan, looks like a typical restaurant, but this small-town café has taken the pressure off of making dinner with their homemade take-and-bake meals.

“It's a great little business,” said Bambi Propp, a worker at the cafe. “(I had) been wanting to work here a while just because I had heard such good things about her and then she (the owner) hired me, and I’ve been here ever since and I’ll probably stay with her until I retire.”

While their in-house lunch offerings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays are certainly memorable, it's the dinner options that break the mold.

“We like healthy foods; you know it's fresh,” said the baker Rachael Huffman. “Everybody needs meals.”

They’ve been taking the hassle, stress and cleanup out of cooking since 2006 by offering take-and-bake meals. People can order ahead for a more customized meal or stop in to see what's available.

“Start prepping on Mondays and Tuesdays we build our meals,” Huffman said. “It’s really a wonderful place.”