BILLINGS — This summer marks the bicentennial of the 1825 treaty that established a relationship of friendship and protection between the Crow Tribe and the U.S. government.

To honor this historic milestone, the Crow Tribal Health Department and the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council are organizing a gathering called Spirit of the Crow Warrior.

Watch the full story here:

Crow Tribe to honor bicentennial of 1825 treaty with gathering

Sampson DeCrane, a health planner with the Crow Tribal Health Department, highlighted the significance of the treaty.

“In 1825, if you look down here (overlooking Billings from Four Dances), that was all covered with cottonwoods. It's full of elk and buffalo,” DeCrane said. “We decided to strike a friendship with the U.S. government. And 200 years later, we’re still here. The testament to that is the resiliency.”

Jim Real Bird, an organizer of the event, said the tribe wants to commemorate the 1825 Treat of Long Hair and tell their story.

“It's been a 200-year journey for our people to come to who we are today,” he said. “We wanted to do a little bit of preservation of sacred lands that used to belong to us.”

The gathering will take place at Four Dances Natural Area from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers aim to preserve sacred lands that historically belonged to the Crow Tribe.

This event came to be following a year of men's mental health group workshops that allowed participants to connect with culturally significant lands and their spirituality.

“Through the cultural teachings, we help people get back on the right path," said Les Left Hand, with the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council. "See who you actually are as a person, instead of with all these bad influences of alcohol and drugs."

DeCrane noted the importance of fostering a supportive environment for Crow men to heal.

“It’s tough because we have that warrior mentality. But if you look back from 1825 to now, things have shifted. It's okay to ask for help,” DeCrane said. “We know in our heart that this is Crow country; this is our land. This is where we are, and this is where we’ll always be."

Everyone is welcome to attend the gathering, which aims to foster healing and commemorate the resiliency of the Crow Tribe.

The event will begin with a commemorative walk to a significant location. For those unable to attend, organizers encourage them to look toward the area around 9 a.m. for a special sight.

The 1825 Treat was signed on August 4, 1825, but organizers noted that because of Crow Fair which also happens in August, they wanted to plan an event to honor the date in the early summer.