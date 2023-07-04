Crew remove 7,000 pounds of asphalt from Montana derailment site

Crews removed more than 7,000 pounds of asphalt Monday from the area around the derailment of a train in the Yellowstone River near Reed Point, officials said in a Tuesday news release.

All 17 cars have been removed from the scene, and crews are shifting focus to cleanup and beginning work on rebuilding the bridge, according to the joint release from unified command which includes the EPA, Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services, Montana Rail Link and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

The Montana Rail Link train derailed June 24 while crossing the Twin Bridges railroad bridge. Cars containing asphalt, molten sulfur and scrap metal fell into the river.

A second public meeting will be held Thursday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbus High School Gym to discuss the response. The meeting can also be accessed by Zoom. Click here for more information.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting sightings of any asphalt material they observe to the email below and continue to avoid touching the material with bare skin. This email can also be used for any impacted landowners to start the process of filing a claim. To report observed asphalt material, submit information to: rpderailment@mtrail.com.

