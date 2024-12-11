Craft Local in Billings to stay open under new management

BILLINGS - After a near miss, Craft Local is staying alive with new management coming on board.

Duane Sitzman, Craft Local founder, said local musician Brian Zoller is stepping up to take over the non-profit bar and venue.

In late November, Sitzman announced that Craft Local was set to close its doors after a decline in customers.

The venue opened in downtown Billings in 2017 and moved to its current location at 2501 Montana Ave., just under three years ago. The venue specializes in hosting live music and private events, relying solely on the attendance of these gatherings to stay afloat.

