After Billings venue announces closure, neighboring businesses worry about downtown

BILLINGS — Craft Local, the nonprofit arts and event space on Montana Ave., will close the curtain and its doors on Dec. 14, citing a steep decline in attendance and a series of external challenges.

The closure marks a significant loss for the local community and musicians. It comes after a year of operation under new owner Brad Welbes, who took over the business this year as a passion project.

“We've seen a decline in the attendance, and due to multiple things, I think between COVID, it kind of changed the bar scene, the drinking scene, and the economy. It's tough to go out," said Welbes. “Just not the same amount of people coming out all the time."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Owner and musician Brad Welbes took over the operations of Craft Local earlier this year.

They first opened in downtown Billings in 2017 and moved to their current location just under three years ago. The venue specializes in hosting live music and private events, relying solely on the attendance of these gatherings to stay afloat.

“We're not a bar, we're an event space, a performance venue, so if we don't have something scheduled and going on, we don't have people just coming in,” said Welbes.

The decision to close came as a shock to many, including Welbes himself.

“Everybody's bummed, and I can tell you nobody is more bummed than me. It breaks my heart. This is a dream job. I absolutely love this. I mean, I'm down here seven days a week,” said Welbes.

Several months ago, Welbes knew it would be an uphill battle to keep the venue running past this year. Despite his best efforts to turn things around, he came to terms with the inevitable.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The space often holds live music and art events.

“When I took it in July, I knew we were a sinking ship, but I guess just the optimism of hey, maybe I can turn this around, but if nothing else, our lease is up in December," said Welbes. "At least I know that I gave it that effort, which I feel good about. It was another six months of performances and people coming in here and enjoying it.”

Craft Local is not the only business to close on Montana Avenue in recent months. Uberbrew, a local craft brewery, closed its doors at the end of October, announcing the news on its Facebook. They moved their brewing operations to their West End location, By All Means.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The owners of craft brewery Uberbrew have closed their downtown location and are consolidating with their West End sister brewery, By All Means.

For many local business owners, the ripple effect of closures like Craft Local and Uberbrew is hard to ignore. Jen and Jason Marble own restaurant Marble Table just a few doors down from Craft Local. They have noticed the recent changes in their own business and are concerned about the future of the entire area.

“We don't have as much walking traffic as we've had down on Montana Avenue in years past," said Jen. "If people don't come down here, businesses are going to close. We're definitely one of them. If they're not coming, then we could possibly close.”

The Marbles are not only worried about their own business but about the broader impact on the community.

“With Craft Local closing, it's hard on the entire community. We love live music. We love art," said Jen. “As it keeps going down Montana Avenue, I really think that it could really affect a lot of people.”

“We definitely get diners that would come in to eat at the restaurant before they go to a show, and obviously that's not going to happen now,” added Jason.

The couple also said that a negative perception of the area, especially safety concerns, has kept some patrons away.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Owners of the Marble Table restaurant said they have also been affected by the lack of foot traffic on Montana Ave.

“It's a completely safe area to be. We have private security that patrols. There's downtown cops. There's nothing different down here than there is on the West End," said Jason.

Despite the challenges, the Marbles, like Welbes, are calling on the community to support local businesses during these tough times.

“If people don't come and support any business, whether it's downtown or anywhere else, they're not going to stay open, and those businesses are kind of the backbone of our economy and also what makes Billings great," said Jason.

For Welbes, the closure of Craft Local is a reminder of the difficult reality many business owners face.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News For many local business owners on Montana Ave., the ripple effect of closures like Craft Local and Uberbrew is hard to ignore.

“When it starts impacting my home, and I can't pay my bills at home, there has to be that reality check that I've got to do something, and what we're doing here just isn't working," said Welbes.

Despite the closure, he remains hopeful that he may one day reopen a similar venue when the economy improves. In the meantime, he’s urging the community to take action beyond social media support.

"The small business needs it more than you think it does. Likes on Facebook are great, but go out and actually support local businesses," said Welbes.

The final show at Craft Local will be on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. featuring swing band Jack Klein and the Northern Lights. For more information on the final month of events, click here.