Uberbrew closing downtown Billings tap room, consolidating with sister brewery By All Means

The owners of craft brewery Uberbrew have closed their downtown Billings tap room and are consolidating with their West End sister brewery, By All Means.

The owners announced the closure of the spot at 2305 Montana Ave. on their Facebook page Monday.

Uberbrew beers have collected multiple national award at craft beer contests since the brewery opened in 2012. They will still be sold in cans and on tap at By All Means at 400 S. 24th St. W., which has operated under the same ownership for about five years.

The former Uberbrew spot is available for lease.

Read the full post below:

It’s been an honor to serve our downtown community with award-winning brews, and we’re sincerely grateful for the support you've shown us over the years. Driven by our passion for crafting the best beers possible, we opened By All Means Brewing nearly five years ago—a larger facility where we could continue brewing Überbrew favorites while also pushing new boundaries. Since then, By All Means has become the heart of our company—a hub of creativity, community, and production.

With this evolution, we’ve decided to close the Überbrew taproom, but the Überbrew beers you know and love will live on at By All Means, where they’ve been brewed for the past several years, with familiar faces ready to welcome you with a pint in hand.

We invite you to follow us at @byallmeansbrewing for the latest releases in our By All Means + Überbrew Series, and to hear exciting announcements coming soon!

Our beautiful space in downtown Billings is ready for the next visionary restaurateur. For leasing info, contact Nathan Matelich at 406.781.6889.

With gratitude and excitement,

The Überbrew and By All Means Brewing Team