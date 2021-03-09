Covid-19 second dose vaccines to be administered in Billings

BILLINGS — Starting on Tuesday, March 9, people who received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose at MetraPark will get their scheduled second dose at the Shrine auditorium.

When people received their first vaccine dose at MetraPark, they also got an appointment for the second dose, followed by an email or phone reminder.

Everyone who received first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare or RiverStone Health will get second doses at those places.

Officials are asking that you please remain in your vehicle until five minutes before your appointment, and bring your vaccination card. Masks are required in the Shrine building.

For further information, visit covid.riverstonehealth.org or call the RiverStone Health Public Health Information Line at 406.651.6415.