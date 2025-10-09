Counselor urges state review of alleged sexual assaults at Montana Rescue Mission

BILLINGS — A Billings mental health counselor is asking Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen to open a criminal review into allegations that a licensed clinician at the Montana Rescue Mission sexually assaulted multiple clients.

In a letter dated Sept. 30, counselor Jonathan C. Angel urged Knudsen to refer the matter to the attorney general’s criminal division, citing what he calls a pattern of abuse involving vulnerable clients and a lack of response from local authorities.

Angel wrote that he first reported an alleged sexual assault to the Billings Police Department and the state Department of Public Health and Human Services in December 2023. He said two additional victims have since come forward with similar claims.

In his letter, Angel expressed concern that the scope of the allegations may not be fully addressed by police or the Montana Rescue Mission’s internal review.

He warned that “vulnerable members of the Billings community remain at serious risk of sexual assault and other grievous harm” and said he had made repeated attempts to follow up with investigators without receiving updates.

The letter, which includes correspondence with state investigators and other supporting documents, was sent to Knudsen’s office this week.

MTN News requested comment from the attorney general's Office and received the following response from Deputy Communications Director Chase Scheuer:

“The Division of Criminal Investigation must be requested by local law enforcement before getting involved in a case. At this time, BPD has not requested DCI’s help in this matter.”

MTN News obtained Scheuer’s statement after specifically asking for clarification on whether the AG’s office planned to act on Angel’s complaint.

Angel said he hopes the state will take over the case to ensure accountability and public safety.

MTN News has also reached out to the Billings Police Department Thursday morning to ask whether officers are actively investigating the alleged assaults at the Montana Rescue Mission and will update this story when a response is received.