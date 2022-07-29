Coroner releases name of Billings man killed in I-90 pileup

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Friday released the name of a Billings man killed in a multi-vehicle pileup crash on Interstate 90.

Uwe Rolf Krahe, 59, was killed Wednesday evening while driving a Chevrolet Cavalier near mile marker 448 in the eastbound lanes of the highway. The car was struck from behind by a Ford Expedition, which was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck that failed to slow down as it approached a construction zone.

Both the Expedition and Cavalier spun out of control and the pickup truck then hit the rear end of a semi-trailer, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The driver of the pickup was injured, but the driver of the semi and the driver of the Expedition and a passenger escaped injury.

The patrol said speed and driver impairment were possible factors in the crash.

