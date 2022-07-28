Fatal crash reported on I90 in Billings

At least one person is dead in a fatal crash on Interstate 90 Wednesday night in Billings.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 5:42 p.m. at mile marker 448, which is between the South Billings Boulevard and South 27th Street exits.

The crash appeared to involved three vehicles.

Billings firefighters warned drivers to expect significant delays.

At 540pm firefighters were dispatched to I90 between S Blgs Blvd and S 27th St for a multiple vehicle accident with serious injury. Expect significant traffic delays in the area while the crash is investigated. — Billings Fire Department (@BillingsFire) July 28, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for details.