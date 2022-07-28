Watch Now
Fatal crash reported on I90 in Billings

Posted at 7:37 PM, Jul 27, 2022
At least one person is dead in a fatal crash on Interstate 90 Wednesday night in Billings.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 5:42 p.m. at mile marker 448, which is between the South Billings Boulevard and South 27th Street exits.

The crash appeared to involved three vehicles.

Billings firefighters warned drivers to expect significant delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

