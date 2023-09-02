'Coolest thing in the world': Billings native lands job at Space X in Texas following MIT graduation

BILLINGS — Back in 2019, MTN Sports brought you a story on then-West High School Junior Caden Moore, featuring the young teen and his cousin as ‘Athlete of the Week’. Now, that same Billings native has some exciting career plans to share.

Restoring planes, making music, and playing sports—those are just a few of Caden Moore’s favorite hobbies. Soon, the 22-year-old Montanan will add something out of this world to that list as he prepares to begin his career at Space X—right after he finishes up his degree at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“I am a senior at MIT studying aerospace engineering, and hopefully applying it in the future with my job at Space X,” said Caden Moore on Friday.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Caden Moore

For many, earning straight A’s can be challenging. But for Moore, it came naturally.

“I think I graduated with like a 4.4, 4.5 (GPA)," Moore said. “I developed a love for aerospace and so I decided to major in aerospace at MIT. There, I found out I can build anything I want."

Moore is entering his senior year at MIT this fall.

“Boston is awesome. I love it. I love going to see shows and it’s good to be in Boston," Moore said. "It’s a completely different environment. I had never lived in a big city before, and so it was a complete life change for me. Honestly, I still like Montana better, but Boston’s still pretty cool."

Come June, that boy from Billings will make another big move down south.

“I’ll be making a big move to Brownsville, Texas and I will be starting my job with Space X working on Starship,” Moore said. "Starship is Elon Musk’s vision to make humans a multi-planetary species and bring them to Mars. I think it’s awesome. I finally get to make my contribution to humanity, making humans multi-planetary. I just think that’s the coolest thing in the world, it’s more than I could ever ask for. I’m so excited to work on it."

But to land a job at a company like Space X, you have to be the best of the best.

“I just want to make the biggest impact on society that I can, and so I think staying with Space X would be a really good way to do that,” Moore said. “I started in high school working on drones. And then as I got older, my brother had planes to work on and so I got to work on all of these. I have lots of ideas, I just can’t wait to implement them on Starship. I hope I can make a big contribution and that my skills are useful there."

From building drones to playing music, graduating nearly at the top of his class and now planning his future, the young man has a long list of accomplishments and hobbies.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Caden playing violin

“In my free time, I just like to build things honestly. I like to think of new things to build every day. I just want to build new things that maybe people haven’t even thought about," Moore said. "It’s just what I like to do. I like to work on drones, I like to build them. I like to go snowboarding, surfing, tennis, golf, all the works. I’m a musician, I play the violin, I play the piano, and I like to play music."

But it's just the beginning of Moore's plans. He is currently working on a new company with a patent-pending design.

"Corsair Boards, a folding, electric, remote-controlled longboard. This is the perfect mode of transportation for the college student," Moore said as he showed off his design. “The Corsair Longboard is named after the Corsair F4U, which is the first World War II era airplane that folds. It's wings fold.”

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News One of Caden's boards

To learn more about Corsair Longboards, click here.

Whether he’s working on one of his many side projects or a Space X rocketship, Moore says none of this could have been possible without the immense support he’s grown up with, and he’s grateful to those who have helped him along the way.

“This isn’t a story about me. This is something that takes a village... I could not have done any of this without the support of my family, my mom and dad, my grandma and grandpa, my brothers, my cousins, my aunts and uncles, my music teachers, friends and family," Moore said. "There’s many more I’m missing and I just could not have done it without any of them. I’m just so unbelievably grateful for what they have done for me. All the support they’ve given and all the opportunities that I’ve been given. I hope to make the most of it."