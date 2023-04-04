Cookie caper: Billings Girls Scout troop searching for Thin Mints thieves

BILLINGS — One Girl Scouts' mother said an entire case of Thin Mints was stolen Sunday outside of Walmart on King Avenue in Billings when the troop was selling cookies.

Marilyn Navarro said the girls were just starting to sell cookies outside the store when another scout's mother yelled that someone had stolen a case around 4:15 p.m.

“It happened so quick. I didn’t even see them because that’s how quick it was,” Navarro said Monday. “It was a case of Thin Mints. A case has 12 and $5 a box, that’s $60.”

Navarro said they called the police, who took a report and also purchased some cookies from the girls. According to Navarro, two males were involved in the theft.

Marilyn Navarro

Ashley Picard with the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming said the troop would not be responsible for paying the $60 worth of cookies stolen.

“This troop is not going to be out that money because we will take care of it once we get the details of that police report on file for us,” Picard said.

According to Picard, thefts of any kind while Girl Scouts are out selling cookies are rare.

“We really don’t see it too often it may happen once a year. We haven’t seen a surge in it,” she said.

Regardless, Navarro said it was a scary situation.

“A few of the girls were crying… It’s disgusting to steal from girls. From little girls or anybody in general,” Navarro said.