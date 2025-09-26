Community bike ride helps educate public on new downtown Billings infrastructure

BILLINGS — Downtown Billings has undergone a major transportation shift recently. Along with the Downtown Two-Way Restoration Project, which has converted multiple streets from one-way to two-way, the city has installed a protected two-lane cycle track designed to improve safety and accessibility for cyclists.

To help the community get familiar with the changes, nearly 100 riders joined a community event on Saturday called the “Great Downtown Roll.” The event, hosted by Ward 1 City Council Member Ed Gulick and nonprofit organization Billings TrailNet, aimed to educate both cyclists and drivers on how to safely navigate the updated road layout.

“I love to ride my bike, but I don't feel safe around cars and especially when there are a lot of moving parts like in downtown," said attendee Karen Stears. "But being protected like that, I felt safe."

The new cycle track offers two lanes exclusively for bike traffic and runs on Third Avenue North, Second Avenue North, North 25th Street, and North 31st Street. The track runs parallel to sidewalks and is protected by parked vehicles and physical barriers. Bright green paint and signage help increase visibility and guide both drivers and cyclists.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The cycle track has two lanes of bike traffic, and cars park parallel to the lanes. Bright green paint helps warn drivers of the track.

The changes, which officially took effect in early August, are part of a broader effort to make downtown Billings more pedestrian and bike-friendly.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Bikers start their route for the Great Downtown Bike Roll on Saturday morning.

"This has been a project or interest of mine for about 10 years now, and finally it's been realized. It's not quite 100% done, but it was a good opportunity to try things out," said Gulick, who helped spearhead the effort. "Having our downtown be bikeable is also really important because that's the biggest concentration of jobs and services and commerce and housing, increasingly too."

Saturday’s group ride started at Black Dog Coffee at 3115 10th Ave. N. and made its way through downtown, giving cyclists a chance to try the new cycle tracks and offer feedback.

"Unless you're a very avid and confident cyclist and comfortable riding in a regular car lane, downtown has not been accessible to people on bikes,” said Kristi Drake, executive director of Billings TrailNet. "We did this ride so that people could kind of get comfortable with it because it's a brand-new concept for Billings, and the people who were here said they loved it.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The green paint on the intersection of North 27th Street and Third Avenue North guide the cycle track. Cars cannot park on the green.

Along the way, cyclists noted a few trouble spots, including areas where the bike lane ends and turns to regular pavement markings or where cars had parked illegally in bike zones.

"This cycle track is really something that motorists need to understand is like its own separate street for bicyclists, so don't turn. Don't turn in front of this little two-way cycle track unless it's 100% clear,” said Drake. "Drivers should be particularly aware of is when they see solid green paint. Don't park on it."

Drake noted that some intersections, such as 31st Street and Sixth Avenue North, still need additional signage or markings to clarify where bikes should go when the lane ends. Riders also practiced navigating turns and using newly painted bike boxes.

"It does make turns a little bit tricky, so today we were learning how to negotiate the turns when we have to cross traffic in order to make a turn," said cyclist Mary Fitzpatrick.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Cyclist Mary Fitzpatrick waits for a green light before crossing with her bike during Saturday's bike ride.

Fitzpatrick has been writing her bike for many years and uses it as her main mode of transportation when the weather is nice. She was pleased with both the new improvements and Saturday's ride.

“It was great," said Fitzpatrick. "I really liked learning about the box, the big green box at Third and Division, where a bicyclist can stand in the green, be in front of the cars, and can then make a left turn onto Division."

Despite the learning curve, the overall reception from riders was positive.

“I got goosebumps. I'm so proud of Billings," said Stears. “We're doing what people in large cities are doing to protect their riders, to put us in the safest position to ride."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Cyclists gather for a photo at the end of the ride.

Organizers and attendees said even drivers who do not bike stand to benefit, as more bikes can lead to less congestion on roadways. However, they still hope that vehicles will pay attention to the new changes.

“Just remember, you're looking for a lot more lanes of traffic when you add the two bike lanes on both sides of side streets and main streets," said Fitzpatrick. "I asked about more signage to help drivers negotiate all this, and that'll be coming, I understand.”

As changes and minor improvements continue to be implemented, the two-way lanes are the latest step in making Billings a safer, more connected community.

"It's a community builder to be riding a bike or walking on a trail or running because you get to see people that you don't normally see or you actually get to interact with people," said Drake. "We are trying to make this a more livable city, something that is attractive to everybody and not just narrow it down to people who just drive."