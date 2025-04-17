COLSTRIP — The future of the Colstrip power plant, a critical fixture in the local economy, has been shrouded in uncertainty for years.

However, executive orders issued Tuesday from President Donald Trump may provide much-needed stability for the plant and the town.

Colstrip hoping for stability following boost from Trump executive order

The orders relax the Environmental Protection Agency's toxic-emission standards, giving plants including Colstrip the opportunity to remain online longer.

Former 37-year employee Bill Neumiller said that the news is great for both the plant and the community of Colstrip, which was founded in large part because of the construction of the plant.

“It means everything,” said Neumiller. "Everybody stayed here to build the power plant and then they stayed here with their families. It's about the quality of life the plant provides."

Neumiller said the plant is a staple in the community and around the state. Coal makes up 45 percent of Montana's energy use, and Colstrip is the largest producer by far.

"It's very important that it stays here," Neumiller said. "Both for the community and the workers that live here."

Longtime Colstrip Mayor John Williams was also thrilled with the news.

"It's very important for our community and like I said, for the whole state of Montana," Williams said. "We know what we have here, and we recognize the value of what we have here in Colstrip."

For years, the plant was the lifeblood for the small town, but in recent years its future has become uncertain. Public utilities in the Pacific Northwest, who had bought Colstrip power for decades, have begun turning away from coal to renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. In 2020, two of Colstrip's four generating units were shut down.

"It was kind of an up and down emotional roller coaster," Neumiller said. "It was worrisome."

Many felt like the push for more environmentally conscious energy made sense. In 2023, a group of Montana high school students filed a suit against the state of Montana, claiming that the state was violating their "right to a clean and healthful environment."

A state judge ruled in favor of the 16 students, and that ruling was later upheld by the Montana Supreme Court.

Among the 16 students involved in the Youth Climate Trial was Lander Busse, son of former Montana Democratic governor candidate Ryan Busse.

"Our case was based around the fact that we have reached a limit in fossil fuel emissions,” Lander Busse said. "Our climates are already at a tipping point in Montana. Period."

Busse said the motivation behind their lawsuit was not to eliminate jobs in places like Colstrip but to help communities move toward renewable energy.

“The more carbon dioxide we pump into the atmosphere, the more degraded our climates become," Busse said. "If we want to start the energy transition process, then we have to start now."

Despite the environmental concerns, Williams defended the plant's operations.

“We’re all concerned with the environmental impacts, but these are clean-burning units," Williams said. "They are clean. That’s a fact."

It appears Trump agrees. With the order signed, for the first time in years, the power plant in Colstrip appears to have stability going forward.

“It’s a relief to me knowing that these units are going to continue to operate,” Williams said. "Colstrip is going to be an energy hub for the region."

Longtime residents, such as Neumiller, hope that the stability can help the plant and community continue to improve.

“It gives them a little bit of stability going forward," Neumiller said. "It's a good feeling, but just like with anything, it's important to keep improving."

