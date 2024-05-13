Police: Colorado woman was victim of fatal Billings crash

A Colorado woman was identified as the victim in a two-vehicle fatal crash in Billings Friday evening, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The woman, who was 24 years old from Wellington, Colorado, was driving south on North 27th Street around 5:15 p.m. when she lost control of her Dodge Dart and collided head on with a Chevy Suburban that was traveling north on North 27th Street, according to a report from state troopers.

The Colorado woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the Suburban, a 39-year-old Billings man who was driving and a 37-year-old female passenger, were taken to a local hospital.

Authorities did not name any of the people involved in the crash.

Billings police are investigating the crash and suspect alcohol was a factor.

