Update: Two crashes, one fatal, blocking traffic in Billings

Update 6:20 p.m.

Billings police are investigating a second crash, this one fatal, in town that is blocking traffic Friday evening.

At 5:18 p.m., police responded to the crash near the intersection of North 27th Street and Rimrock Road. Police said on social media that North 27th Street is shut down in both directions between Poly Drive and Rimrock Road.

Police expect the closure to last several hours and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This crash is a little over a mile away from another collision in Billings that is blocking traffic. At the intersection of East Airport Road and Main Street, two semis collided and blocked traffic. That crash is also under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

A semi crash has blocked all traffic at the intersection of East Airport Road and Main Street Friday afternoon.

Northbound traffic has been diverted onto Bench Boulevard, Billings police said on social media.

Traffic was backed up to the Billings Food Bank at 2112 Fourth Ave. N. as of 6 p.m.

Billings police and other agencies are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.