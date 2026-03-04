Cody officer keeps badge after viral traffic stop video sparked national outrage, AG intervention

CODY, Wyo. - A Cody police officer will keep his badge following a high-stakes hearing over a viral video that sparked national outrage, showing him aggressively yanking a teenage driver from his car during a traffic stop on the teen's way to school.

Wyoming's Peace Officer Standards and Training Board — the agency that certifies and trains police officers — held the hearing on Tuesday. Members said Officer Blake Stinson undermined public trust. But before the board could move to strip his certification, the Wyoming attorney general stepped in and argued Stinson should stay on the job.

"Madam chairman, I will move that the commission reject the proposed recommendation decision of the Office of Administrative Hearings and find that the evidence did not establish by clear and conclusive evidence a violation," Attorney General Keith Kautz said.

In the end, Stinson was cited for a code of conduct violation and ordered to complete additional training.

The decision comes roughly 3 years after concerns were first raised about a possible pattern of excessive force.

