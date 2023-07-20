Code Girls kicks off 'Groovy Unicorn' coding camps in Billings this week

BILLINGS — Some smart Billings girls are learning a new language this summer, though not one you might expect.

Code Girls United kicked off their summer camps in Billings this week teaching girls the language of computer science. This summer’s theme is Coding Groovy Unicorns.

“I really just kinda wanted to learn how to code and stuff, and we’re going to be making apps today, and its going to be fun,” said Ruby Coggins, a first time Code Girls camper from Billings.

It looks like fun and it sets a course for the future.

"We teach computer science concepts because we’re creating pathways for Montana girls to get good-paying, flexible jobs. If we start with them when they’re young, it does build the foundation for them to learn other concepts easier, later,” said Kathy Eckhart, Code Girls United coordinator.

The programs are open to fourth through eighth grade.

“This is when they’re open to the learning. This is before those fields are not cool, by the time they get to the age where in junior high girls are maybe pursuing sports or pursuing dance or other kinds of activities. If we’ve already laid the foundation starting grade school, and they know they love it and they know they’re good at it, it will stick with them,” Eckhart said.

The girls learn to code and how to sell their digital creations. They have to write a business plan for their app as part of the course. Its an important skill that may one day land their inspired ideas in the App Store.

Coggins said if she could make any app in the world, she would make one to help teach math.

“I would want it to be about math and stuff, so people could learn more about math. because i love to teach my brother about math,” Coggins said.

Every school year, over 400 girls across the state attend Code Girls after-school programs.

Next week the free camp is at Highland, and the following week in Laurel.

They also have a free after-school program starting this fall in schools across the state.