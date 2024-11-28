Coco Chèrie Creamiez: Billings Heights kiosk a great stop for hot chocolate, cream soda

BILLINGS — Coco Chèrie Creamiez is the new, colorful kiosk that has opened in the Billings Heights, offering cream sodas, hot chocolates and Lotus energy drinks.

“We take so much time in making them beautiful and tasteful, and we always have,” the owner Saige Garcia said.

MTN News

In May, the 25-year-old Billings woman first started a mobile cart business that she would book out for events to make mimosas or specialty sodas. Garcia's initial plan wasn't to open this kiosk.

"People loved the cream soda so much and kept asking if I had a location. I was like, "No, I don't, but I should,"” she said.

MTN News

In the three weeks since Garcia opened, she already has regulars. Some make quite the journey to the kiosk in the All American Pharmaceuticals parking lot.

MTN News

“My family and I love coming out here. We drive all the way from Lockwood,” Brielle Bough said. “Her customer service is by far the best in town.”

The kiosk is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MTN News

Garcia said one of the most popular drinks they have is the Unicorn, a sparkly blue soda topped with cotton candy. They also serve popcorn.

“Warm up with some hot cocoa, or if you want a cold drink, go for it,” Garcia said.

MTN News

Garcia said she couldn't do any of this without her mom.

“I am definitely proud of her for going out and wanting to do something and making it bigger,” Lizabeth Garcia said. "It's a really neat experience."