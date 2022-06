Challenger Mark Morse is leading incumbent Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman in early returns of the primary election Tuesday night.

After the first count, Morse was leading 54 percent to 46 percent over Pitman, who is seeking his second term.

Morse had 12,712 votes to Pitman's 10,753.

The winner will take office at the start of the next year because no Democrats filed for the position on the three-member board of commissioners.

