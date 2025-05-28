CODY — Dreaming of a chance to meet NFL and Major League Baseball stars while supporting a good cause? The fifth annual Celebrities for a Cause kicks off in Cody June 19-21, providing a unique opportunity for fans and benefiting families in need.

“Cancer is so expensive, and it takes a lot,” said Ryan Brown, founder of Celebrities for a Cause, whose father lost his battle with cancer 15 years ago. “He was an awesome man and my hero.”

Watch the story here:

Celebrities for a Cause returns to Cody for fifth annual charity event

During his father’s struggle with the disease, the Cody community rallied around the family to help cover medical expenses. Inspired by that outpouring of support, Brown created the event to give back and provide assistance to others facing similar challenges.

Ryan Brown

“I’ve always just wanted to give back,” Brown said.

Celebrities for a Cause brings notable figures to Cody for a series of events. This year includes a youth basketball camp, trivia night, golf tournament and a celebrities in the park event.

Around 35 celebrities will join the festivities in June, with notable names confirmed, including former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis. Others include Major League Baseball players, wrestlers and actors.

“I'm very honored to be part of it,” said Michael Megerth, the general manager of Olive Glenn Golf Course. “This year will be really big too with some bigger names coming in. So people are really excited. This is Bronco country, Bills' country now with Josh Allen as well.”

Every year, Celebrities for a Cause picks a new cause to donate to. This year, they will put $5,000 toward the Greg Senitte Memorial Scholarship at Northwest Community College and the rest will go to a fund benefiting patients at Big Horn Basin Cancer Center.

"It's going to be set up in a fund to go directly to patients that will pay for their out-of-pocket expenses. So, it doesn't go directly to the hospital. It's just set up in a fund where if they need prescriptions or co-pay stuff like that," Brown said. “Cancer affects everyone. It doesn't matter, it could be someone you know, family member. It affects everyone. Everyone has had to deal with it one time or another. This is just a way to help families out while they're dealing with it.”

Since its inception, Celebrities for a Cause has donated a total of $180,000. Prices for the tickets vary per event, click here to view more information and for a full list of celebrities attending this year.