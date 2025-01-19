Carbon County officials find Joliet Public School teacher not guilty of sexual misconduct, parent disagrees

BILLINGS — In November, Joliet Public Schools underwent a criminal investigation regarding sexual misconduct between a teacher and a student.

On November 26, authorities ruled that no evidence of sexual misconduct was found, and that teacher has returned to the school where they will teach until they retire at the end of the school year.

However, a parent in the district disagrees with the findings.

The initial investigation began on November 6 after a Joliet Public Schools student filed charges against a particular teacher for displaying alleged inappropriate behavior.

Mark Moreland, a parent of a student who witnessed the alleged behavior, believes the teacher was indeed guilty and should face consequences. Since November, Moreland has expressed concerns about this teacher still educating students in the district.

"It broke the community standard. The school standards then (say) he should be fired and held accountable for that," Moreland said.

In an interview Thursday, Moreland alleges that the teacher, whom MTN is not identifying, has repeatedly given female students unwanted neck, shoulder, and back rubs, even placing a hand on a female student's buttocks.

That alleged behavior placed the teacher on administrative leave in November during the criminal investigation.

A former Joliet Public Schools student, Rylan Niemi shared her testimony with MTN Thursday over a virtual interview.

"(This teacher) would kind of do something little, and you would go along with it enough to forget about it," Niemi said.

The investigation is now closed, as Carbon County Attorney, Alex Nixon found no evidence that a crime was committed. In a statement sent from Nixon to Carbon County Sheriff, Josh McQuillan, he confirms this. Sheriff McQuillan shared those documents with MTN.

I have concluded my review of the CFS 24-0525 investigative file. I have read the case report, listened to interviews, and spoken with the investigating officer.



At this point, I cannot identify probable cause that a criminal offense occurred or find reason for further law enforcement involvement. Of course, if additional information is discovered, that assessment could change.



Since the matter is not criminal, any further investigation should properly be conducted by Joliet Schools to determine whether or not the reported behavior, if it occurred, was appropriate.



-Alex Nixon, Carbon County Attorney

Carbon County parent, Moreland said, "The administration, they've just, they've dropped the ball completely on this."

MTN reached out to Joliet Public Schools Superintendent, Clark Begger, for a statement, which is listed below.

On November 6th, 2024, Joliet Public Schools was made aware of allegations of misconduct involving a teacher in the district. The school conducted an initial investigation and contacted all parties who were directly involved. A number of in-person and telephone interviews were conducted. Based upon those conversations, the teacher was placed on administrative leave while the investigation continued. Carbon County Sheriff's Office was contacted and their investigation revealed no criminal behavior. Additionally,



Joliet Public Schools worked with an independent, external investigator hired through the District's legal team to have an outside investigation completed. After reviewing the findings of the investigation, the District has taken what we believe to be the appropriate corrective action to ensure student and staff safety and the teacher is back in his role. Again, all of the families that were directly involved in the situation were contacted and made aware of the District's decision.



Clark Begger, Superintendent, Joliet Public Schools

MTN also reached out to the teacher directly for an interview or written statement, to which those requests went unanswered.

However, Moreland believes the school was not thorough enough in their investigation, saying his daughter's friends and other students were on the receiving end of unwanted and disturbing behavior.

These experiences described by Moreland were similar to that of Niemi.

"I was surprised that he was still at the school, honestly. I figured that he would've been gone by now. I was shocked that he was still there," Niemi said.

Niemi said this teacher's behavior was unwanted and unwarranted, which Moreland argues breaks the employee code of conduct.

Item 3225 of the Joliet School District Policy Manual (Sexual Harassment/Intimidation of Students, pp. 132) writes that sexual harassment in prohibited in schools. The manual defines sexual harassment as conduct that has the effect of "humiliation, embarrassment, or discomfort."

Moreland argues that even if the behavior wasn't criminal, it was still sexual harassment as it made the female students uncomfortable and was unwarranted, which should result in disciplinary actions.

The teacher is set to retire in the spring, but more Moreland that can't happen soon enough.

"If they're saying that that's appropriate for the school, then I guarantee that my kids probably won't be there in the fall," Moreland said.