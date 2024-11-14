Joliet teacher on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct against students

JOLIET — Joliet Public Schools officials are investigating after receiving reports of alleged sexual misconduct between a teacher and students. An administrator told MTN News that the teacher has been placed on leave.

Parents say they're concerned about kids at the Carbon County school.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Joliet High School



"It's kind of disgusting. I'm scared. I mean personally for myself, I'm not, but for my kids, I'm scared," said Mark Moreland, a concerned Joliet parent.

Moreland has a teenage daughter in the district. He says last Wednesday, three friends of his daughter came forward to their principal, alleging that a middle school teacher and counselor engaged in inappropriate physical contact with them, including touching their bottom and massaging their shoulders.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Mark Moreland



Joliet Public Schools Superintendent Clark Begger declined to answer specific questions and provided MTN with a statement: "The district is aware of the allegations. We have placed a teacher on administrative leave and are conducting an investigation."

The district has not named the teacher and no criminal charges have been filed as of Wednesday.

Moreland took matters into his own hands Monday and addressed the principal and superintendent himself.

"We all discussed, you know, why is he still in the school, when there ended up being three students that had filed claims against him. And I said, 'if he's under investigation for sexual harassment or assault, he should not be allowed in the school,'" he said.

Moreland says school officials told him that they would file a report with the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, but Sheriff Josh McQuillan told MTN News he had not received any report as of Wednesday afternoon.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Joliet Public Schools



Moreland encourages other possible victims and parents to come forward to bring light to the situation.

"These three were strong enough to step forward... Maybe we can keep this from happening to anyone else," he said.

MTN reached out to a number listed for the teacher on leave but have heard no response as of Wednesday.afternoon.