Calming Cave: Newest addition to Wise Wonders in Billings

BILLINGS — Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum in downtown Billings unveiled its newest offering for kids to enjoy, and it provides a space for learning while being in a calm environment.

“There’s nothing available publicly like this. I’ve done some research and even in Montana I would say you’d be hard-pressed to find a room that is built the way we’ve designed it,” said the executive director of Wise Wonders, Shawna Bonini, on Thursday. “The entire purpose of the calming cave is for it to be dimly lit. Background noise, soft noises, and soft colors."

The new space is sponsored by the AJ Blain Foundation, a Montana-based nonprofit. Bobbi Blane runs the foundation and brought the idea of a space such as the calming cave to Bonini years ago.

"We had all of these components come from all over like from the UK and from Canada," Bonini said. "But it came from Bobbi Blain, so we did our best to work with her and to make her vision come to reality.”

The cave has bubble towers, light-up wall features, an interactive floor from a projector and multiple areas with cozy seating.

It was a space designed with all kids in mind, and parents must be present with their children in the cave to help keep the calm atmosphere.

Jen Doyle was enjoying the space Thursday morning with her two sons, Caleb and John.

“Caleb is seven and a half and he has sensory processing disorder and ADHD so he really likes visual stimuli, touching and feeling things,” Doyle said.

Her younger son, John, is autistic.

“You know these kids are being included and considered, and that’s really nice,” she said.

Wise Wonders is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.