Burlington Elementary School secretary named Montana Educational Support Person of the Year

BILLINGS — The 2024 Montana Educational Support Person of the Year was recently announced, and the winner is right here in Billings at Burlington Elementary School.

Beth Verlanic, the school secretary, is the lucky winner. While secretary may be her official title, she is much more than that to everyone she works with.

Q2 News

“She really is the glue that holds our school together,” said the school principal Leah Yasenak. “At Burlington, our mission is that we strive for excellence and I think that she is one of our greatest models.”

Yasenak just started as the principal last year and she said having Verlanic by her side made the new position easier to transition into.

“Beth (Verlanic) has been a lifesaver,” Yasenak said.

Q2 News

Verlanic was very humble about winning the award, which she was nominated for by her husband and son.

“I feel like I just do my job. I come to work, and I do my job. I don’t feel like I’m extraordinary and it’s so fun. I like my job so much that it’s kind of unfair to get an award for it,” Verlanic said while laughing. “I was just so honored.”

Verlanic will be heading to Las Vegas for a national conference in March where she will get her award for Montana and see who wins the National Educational Support Person of the Year.