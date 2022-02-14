Brewer Dental Center continues tradition of helping patients

Brewer Dental Center gave free dental work to hundreds as part of its “Just For You" event.

This is the 17th year that those working at Brewer have volunteered to help patients, for what had been known in past years as "Dentistry From the Heart."

In the past, patients would meet in a big tent and wait in line.

COVID changed that in 2020.

With the help of technology, patients sign up, can leave the premises and then receive a text when it's their turn.

Brewer dentists and staff along with those from other offices started at 6:30 Saturday morning and continued until around 1 p.m.

Russell Homer, Brewer Dental Center co-owner & dentist. KTVQ photo

According to Dr. Russell Homer, all the volunteers along with others who help with food and other necessities make the event happen and have shown support for years.

"This is the day where you find some some special energy," said Homer, Brewer Dental Center co-owner and dentist. "There is nothing like serving or giving to somebody else and I think that's an energy that is it's healthy for everybody to experience.

In 17 years, Brewer Dental Center has helped thousands and given more than $1.4 million.