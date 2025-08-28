Body of missing Minnesota hiker recovered in Wyoming mountains

Searchers have recovered the body of missing Minnesota climber Grant Gardner in the Cloud Peak Wilderness.

Big Horn County, Wyo., Sheriff Ken Blackburn wrote on social media Thursday that a professional climbing team from North Carolina had summited Cloud Peak Tuesday and were descending when they spotted a slight reflection above them while they were at their high-altitude camp.

The climbers were certain it was a backpack, and they called the sheriff's office using a satellite phone. They changed their plans, stayed overnight on the mountain and agreed to meet Search and Rescue climbers in the morning.

Teams launched on Wednesday from the Greybull Airport and West Ten Sleep Trailhead. First Flight of Wyoming graciously approved a final flight, according to the sheriff's office, and transported the teams to the North Carolina climber’s high altitude camp. The SAR Team and climbers gained access to the area.

Gardner's body was found near the backpack. His remains were transferred to the Big Horn County Coroner's Office to determine time and cause of death, according to Blackburn.

Gardner was reported missing Aug. 1. He last made contact with his wife by phone on July 29 after he summitted Cloud Peak.

The sheriff's office suspended the official search Aug. 20 after exhausting all resources. Private efforts to find the body continued.

