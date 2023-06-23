Boat washing station debuts at Lake Elmo in Billings

BILLINGS - A new boat washing station has arrived at Lake Elmo State Park as a tool to keep invasive aquatic species out of Montana waters.

The C-D3 cleaning station is a first of its kind in Montana, although there are numerous such units all around Minnesota where the one at Lake Elmo came from.

Funded with the help of the Yellowstone Conservation District, Montana wildlife officials hope those who recreate on the water at Lake Elmo with put the easy-to-use cleaning station to good use.

The cleaning station will be available at the Lake Elmo boat ramp. To keep the unit free from vandalism, park officials plan to move the mobile unit during off hours.

Officials said boaters will still need to stop at state boat check stations if they plan to use their vessel in another Montana body of water.

