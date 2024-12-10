Blue Angels returning to Billings skies in 2026

The Blue Angels are coming back to Billings in 2026.

The U.S. Navy flight squadron announced Tuesday that it will hold a show in Billings on Aug. 22-23, 2026, as part of its nationwide tour.

The Blue Angels were last in town for the Yellowstone International Air Show in 2023, when more than 15,000 came to town to watch the aerial display.

Related:

Blue Angels serve as grand finale of air show

Blue Angels inspire patients at St. Vincent Healthcare

Blue Angels pilot discusses Billings air show

Founded in 1946, the Blue Angels serve as ambassadors for the Navy's aerial program, showcasing flight maneuvers and formations at stops across the country.

The pilots also take time for community events while they're in town, including hospital and school visits, with the goal of inspiring children to consider a military career.