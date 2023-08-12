Blue Angels inspire patients at St. Vincent Healthcare

The Blue Angels came to St. Vincent on Friday.

They say the visits give patients hope for healing and recovery and at the same time, the Blue Angels draw inspiration.

The Welsh family was one of several the Blue Angels visitied, a day after watching them outside their hospital room window.

"It was cool," said Kylie Welsh. "Everyone was super nice. We were watching them all day yesterday. So it was cool to meet the people that are flying those planes."

And they have a nice story to tell their baby daughter, Ronnie, when she gets older.

"She's going to be amazed," said Jordan Welsh. "Hopefully it intrigues her to be a pilot."

"One of the great things about this team is we get to bring that hope into a hospital and hope is medicine," said Dr. Phillipe Warren, Blue Angels flight surgeon.

Warren's job is to make sure the pilots stay healthy to fly.

Lt. Warren says these visits are among the most exciting duties for the crew.

"When we go to a hospital and see just how hard people are working to get better, when we see how much care that people put into others, that just inspires us," said Warren.

They also met with families, in the neo-natal intensive care unit, who likely won't get to see this weekend show.

"It was just really great for them to make the time to come and see some people that probably won't be leaving the hospital much so that was really nice of them to do," said Kaylee Harrison.

"Those patients and the families felt felt special and it offers him hope," said Dr. Chris Spoja, St. Vincent chief medical offier. "And hope contributes to healing. So that is it really a great blessing that they bring with them today."

Spoja served in the U.S. Army as a flight surgeon.

He and Warren each saw the Blue Angels as young children and know how that can inspire kids.

"I remember at five years of age watching the Blue Angels," said Spoja. "I think that we as staff will remember the visit that the Blue Angels made for a long, long time."

The Blue Angels also visited emergency department and the Help Flight crew.

"I've always talked about how great the Navy has been for me and for my career, but I don't necessarily need every kid to join the Navy or the military," said Warren. "I really just want them to pursue their dreams."