'Bittersweet': Big Timber waterslides to be torn down; treehouse coming to location

GREYCLIFF — After years of the iconic but shuttered Big Timber water slides sitting along the interstate unused, the time to say goodbye to the landmark is quickly approaching.

Jake Klingensmith, the owner of both the KOA and water park, is also a part owner of the Greycliff Mill, and he said he's planning to tear down the remaining water slides this week.

He first purchased the KOA in 2020 and started redoing the campground. A few years later, the previous owners then sold the water park to Klingensmith.

“Obviously, it’s a part of Montana history,” said Klingensmith. “The slides, I think, are the ugly part of it, but the metal structure behind me, I think, is really neat. I think it's going to be a lot of fun.”

Klingensmith admits he first purchased the water park as storage for his construction company, Twin Tree Construction, but he is now looking forward to the future, with plans to take down the slides on Friday.

“I'm going to use the tower for a treehouse Airbnb. So I think that would be really cool for folks traveling through Montana to come stay in a treehouse that overlooks the Yellowstone River,” he said.

Klingensmith said his goal is to have more cabins and the treehouse complete in the next five years.