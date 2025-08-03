Billings woman initiates the return of Big Brothers Big Sisters program to Yellowstone County

BILLINGS — One Billings woman is responsible for the reintroduction of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program to Yellowstone County.

Whitney Scott of Billings was disheartened when she heard the news that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County would be closing in December. Afterwards, she took the initiative to bring it back.

Whitney Scott, 39, has been a part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program since she was in high school.

"It's not really that much of a change. It's just kind of committing to bring a person along and to talk to them. It's just adding a friend, really," said Scott on Thursday.

Once Scott graduated high school, she knew she wanted to give back to the community in any way she could. So, she signed up to participate as a big sister in the Yellowstone County, community-based, Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Two years ago, Scott started mentoring (now) eight-year-old, Araya "Ray" Passons.

"I can't believe sometimes how much she changes me," said Scott.

"I like hanging out with Whitney a lot," Passons said.

Over their two years together, Passons and Scott developed a sister-like bond that goes deeper than blood.

"I think that maybe watching her grow up and being there to give her advice, and just be her motivator, is huge," Scott said.

Scott and Passons spend four to eight hours a month together, doing activities like swimming, going out to eat, and going to the park.

Because of their strong bond, Scott was disheartened when she heard the news that the Yellowstone County division of Big Brothers Big Sisters would need to close.

"When the program called and said 'Tomorrow is your last day,' that doesn't make sense to a kid. And I know it upset her. It upset me," Scott said.

In December, the Yellowstone County agency announced the program (both in schools and the community) would need to close because of the lack of funding.

According to Amy Crees, the development and outreach manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country, each local agency is responsible for its own funding, even though Big Brothers Big Sisters is a national program.

"In December, when we heard that Yellowstone County was closing, they asked if (the Big Sky Country agency) could take over, and unfortunately we didn't have the staffing," said Crees.

According to Crees, just one pair of volunteers within the program costs $2,500. Crees said this money covers the cost of background checks, events, and wages for the staff.

Regardless of the issues at hand, Scott knew she had to do something if she wanted to keep mentoring Passons.

"One of our big sisters that is in Yellowstone County actually reached out to us and said, 'I want to keep meeting with my little, but I want to do it under this program,'" Crees said.

"I just got on the phone, and drew emails, and started messaging the national headquarters, and the Big Sky Country, and kind of didn't leave them alone until they said yes," said Scott.

Even though the budget was tight, the Big Sky Country agency decided to take in the Yellowstone County agency's community-based pairs. Now, the Big Sky Country division hosts the Big Brothers Big Sisters program in Livingston, Billings, Bozeman, Big Sky, and Ennis.

But even though it's returned to Yellowstone County, the program is far from returning to the way it was originally.

"We can't support the kids and the future of this community without individuals and businesses... hopping on board and getting behind it," Crees said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country is asking for help from the Yellowstone County community to support the program in Billings. Currently, Big Sky Country is supporting seven to 10 different community-based pairs, including Passons and Scott.

"I'm really hopeful that the community can fund us, ourselves. That we don't have to rely on other cities funding our programs, to help our community thrive," Scott said.

According to Crees, community members interested, can support the program by becoming a business partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters, being a vendor host for programming and events, and by donating to the program.

"It is investing in the future of our community and what we want that community to look like for our future," she said.

To learn more about supporting the pairs of Big Brothers Big Sisters, like Scott and Passons, visit this link.