Billings woman identified as victim of fatal crash on Skyway Drive

BILLINGS - Authorities on Friday released the name of a 20-year-old Billings woman who died in a single-vehicle crash on Skyway Drive.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office said Abbigayle Sally Lou Crawford was killed in the accident late Wednesday. Her death was ruled an accident and she died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries, the coroner's office said.

Billings police are investigating the crash and have released little information, stating only that two people were involved in the crash. They have not released any information about the other occupant of the vehicle, nor have they said whether Crawford was driving at the time of the crash or what may have caused the fatal accident.

The incident forced authorities to shut down Skyway Drive for about 12 hours as police investigated the crash.

