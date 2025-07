Billings police are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Skyway Drive and Alkali Creek Road Wednesday night as officers investigate a fatal crash.

The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m.

The entire roadway is blocked as of 10:35 p.m., police wrote on social media.

In addition, police are investigating a possible homicide in a parking lot at Billings Clinic downtown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.