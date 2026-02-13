2 killed in separate crashes near Shepherd

SHEPHERD - A Billings woman and a Manhattan teenager have died following separate crashes near Shepherd.

The most recent crash happened on Feb. 7 shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Shepherd Road and Highland Drive.

The crash happened when a Ford F-150 traveling north on Shepherd Road attempted to make a left turn in front of a Nissan Altima traveling south. The vehicles collided at the intersection.

The driver of the Nissan, a 44-year-old Billings woman, was taken to Billings Clinic where she later succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the patrol reports.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 46-year-old man from Big Timber, and two passengers, a 57-year-old woman from Billings and a 53-year-old woman from Big Timber, were injured and treated at Billings Clinic. All three were wearing seatbelts, according to the patrol.

Speed was listed as a possible factor in the crash.

On Feb. 2 at about 11:40 a.m., a two-vehicle crash occured on Homer Davis Road at the intersection with Twelve Mile Road.

The patrol said a Toyota Corolla driven by a 20-year-old woman from Emigrant was headed south on Twelve Mile Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Homer Davis Road.

The Toyota was hit by a Ford F-350 driven by a 21-year-old Shepherd man.

The driver of the Toyota was injured and treated at Billings Clinic. A 19-year-old female passenger from Manhattan was taken to St. Vincent Regional Hospital and later died from her injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

All three people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, according to the patrol. Possible drug use is suspected of the Toyota driver, the patrol report states.