2 hospitalized following crash near Shepherd

Two people were seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Shepherd, with one person airlifted from the scene.
Watch the video below:
The crash happened on Homer Davis Road, just off Highway 312, according to Montana Highway Patrol.
A silver sedan driven by a woman in her 20s failed to stop and was struck by another car driven by a man in his 20s, troopers said.
The woman and her passenger were both seriously injured in the collision.
Montana Highway Patrol confirmed that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.