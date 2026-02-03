2 hospitalized following crash near Shepherd

Two people were seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Shepherd, with one person airlifted from the scene.

The crash happened on Homer Davis Road, just off Highway 312, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

A silver sedan driven by a woman in her 20s failed to stop and was struck by another car driven by a man in his 20s, troopers said.

The woman and her passenger were both seriously injured in the collision.

Montana Highway Patrol confirmed that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

