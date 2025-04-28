Billings VFW post commander remains optimistic amid proposed VA cutbacks

BILLINGS — As the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues to recommend cuts to government jobs and services, concerns about the future of the Department of Veterans Affairs system have risen.

President Donald Trump has proposed cutting 80,000 VA jobs, along with $35 million in funding for VA research, and many fear this could take away service from veterans who need them.

Watch video here:

Billings VFW post commander remains optimistic amidst proposed VA cutbacks

In Billings, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post on the South Side, that isn't the case — post commander Jerry Hudson believes that the cuts won't affect their day-to-day lives.

"I have been assured that there will be no disability payment cuts or any benefit cuts to any veterans," Hudson said Monday afternoon.

Hudson said he's confident that those proposed 80,000 job cuts will come from administrative positions in Washington, D.C., and not in Montana.

"Honestly, I think you're going to see more cuts in the Pentagon than you are in the VA system, but that's my opinion," Hudson said.

He added that any big changes to the services offered at the VA wouldn't make that much sense, with veterans benefiting from them for years.

"It's been around since the Revolutionary War," Hudson said. "That's when the VA started making benefits for veterans. They don't want to cut into the veterans."

Though not everyone in Montana feels as stable and confident as Hudson. In mid-March, a protest was held in Billings against the potential cuts.

Hudson said he understands how devastating any big change could be, with his post helping veterans with just about anything they need.

"The people that come here for help are really in need," Hudson said. "I help two or three a week with just food or gas money. We do a lot for veterans here."

For Hudson, the services hit extra close to home.

"I'm a disabled vet. I had Agent Orange from Vietnam. I’ve had cancer twice, and I’m 100% disabled," Hudson said. "I get benefits twice monthly, and I’m not ashamed to say it."

That's why Hudson hopes his optimism proves true — both for himself and those he serves.