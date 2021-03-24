Billings Studio Theatre to perform "Brighton Beach Memoirs"

BILLINGS - For over 60 years, Billings Studio Theatre has provided the Billings community with high quality stage productions ranging from comedies to dramas to big time musicals and they are excited to announce their next presentation, the Neil Simon classic "Brighton Beach Memoirs."

This dramedy tells the story of Eugene Jerome, a Jewish teen living in Brooklyn, NY in 1937.

This semi-autobiographical tale follows a teenaged Eugene as he experiences puberty while searching for his identity as he tries to deal with his family.

His father works two jobs, his mother is a professional worrywart, and his widowed aunt has moved in bringing her two daughters.

Amidst the constant hustle and bustle of the chaotic household, Jerome dreams of someday becoming a famous writer.

Brighton Beach Memoirs opens this Friday and runs through April 11. Tickets can be purchased at the box office at 1500 Rimrock Road, by phone at 406-248-1141 or online at www.billingsstudiotheatre.com. To observe social distancing, seating is limited.