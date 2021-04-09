Billings School District 2 employee placed on administrative leave pending investigation

BILLINGS - A Billings School District 2 employee is on administrative leave pending the review of an incident and an investigation, according to Superintendent Greg Upham.

“We have an employee on administrative leave,” Upham said by phone Friday morning.

Upham says the circumstance surrounding the incident that led to the action is a “personnel issue” and couldn’t provide many other details beyond that.

But he did say the incident is considered to be “recent.”

Upham said the employee has not been terminated and couldn’t provide details regarding the school or position of the employee.

“In the fairness of the process, I am not releasing that at this time,” said Upham.

While Upham said he has called for an investigation, he said the Billings Police Department is not involved in the incident.

When asked about where the process goes from here Upham reiterated that the matter is under review and that he’s asked for an investigation.

