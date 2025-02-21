Billings school bus involved in Friday morning crash

BILLINGS - One student was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a Billings school bus was involved in a collision.

School officials said on a social media post the crash happened at 6:41 a.m. at King Avenue West and Fallow Lane.

One student was on the bus at the time and appeared to be uninjured, the post states, but "was transported to a local hospital out of an abundance of caution."

The accident is under investigation and no other information was immediately released.

It's the second crash involving a Billings school bus in recent days.

On Feb. 13 the driver of a passenger car that crashed into a school bus in the Billings Heights was arrested on possible charges of drunken driving and criminal endangerment.

The crash happened at 2:38 p.m. at the intersection of Bench Boulevard and Yellowstone River Road. Two students on the bus were not injured.

