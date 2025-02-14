Watch Now
Man arrested for suspected DUI following school bus crash in Billings

No injuries reported
One man was arrested following a reported DUI crash involving a school bus and another vehicle at the intersection of Bench Boulevard and Yellowstone River Road in Billings Heights Thursday afternoon.

Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther wrote on the agency's social media page that the crash was reported at 2:38 p.m., and the road was closed for about four hours.

No one was injured, according to police.

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and two counts of criminal endangerment. Police did not say what vehicle he was driving.

